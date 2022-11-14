IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at ibps.in; Check Exam Date Here

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 at ibps.in: Once released, candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains admit card 2022 by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2022: A total of 8106 vacancies have been notified this year under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the admit card for the IBPS Mains examination. As per reports, the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 26, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains admit card 2022 by visiting the official website at ibps.in. Only prelims-qualified candidates will be allowed to appear for the Main examination.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the IBPS PO Mains admit card.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE IBPS PO MAINS ADMIT CARD?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download IBPS PO Mains admit card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the registration number and password/date of birth.

Your IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the IBPS PO Mains Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for the future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6932 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates are advised ot go through the official website for the latest updates.



