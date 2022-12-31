IBPS Provisional Allotment Result 2022 Under Reserve List Out at ibps.in; Direct Link Here
IBPS Result 2022 Reserve List: Candidates can check and download the IBPS Reserve List by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
IBPS Result 2022 Reserve List: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS Result 2022 reserve list today, December 31, 2022. Candidates can check and download the IBPS Reserve List by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. In order to access the result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/ roll number, and password/ date of birth.
Provisional Allotment under Reserve List: Check Important Dates
|Commencement of Result
|31 – 12 – 2022
|Closure of Result
|30 – 01 – 2023
For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and direct link to check the result. Follow the steps given below.
How to Download IBPS Provisional Allotment Under Reserve List?
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view proviional allotment under reserve list for CRP-Clerks-XI.”
- Enter the login credentials such as Registration No / Roll No, and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the latest updates.
Published Date: December 31, 2022 6:31 PM IST
Updated Date: December 31, 2022 6:43 PM IST
