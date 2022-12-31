IBPS Provisional Allotment Result 2022 Under Reserve List Out at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS Result 2022 Reserve List: Candidates can check and download the IBPS Reserve List by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam is a single-day exam conducted in two shifts.

IBPS Result 2022 Reserve List: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS Result 2022 reserve list today, December 31, 2022. Candidates can check and download the IBPS Reserve List by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. In order to access the result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/ roll number, and password/ date of birth.

Provisional Allotment under Reserve List: Check Important Dates

Commencement of Result 31 – 12 – 2022 Closure of Result 30 – 01 – 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and direct link to check the result. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download IBPS Provisional Allotment Under Reserve List?

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view proviional allotment under reserve list for CRP-Clerks-XI.”

Enter the login credentials such as Registration No / Roll No, and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

