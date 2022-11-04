IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2022 Issued on ibps.in: Here’s How to Download

IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2022: The IBPS said that the interviews will be conducted from November 14 to 30 and the candidates who qualified for the IBPS RRB Mains exam will be eligible to appear for an interview.

IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2022: A total of 8106 vacancies have been notified this year under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022.

IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the IBPS RRB Interview Call Letter 2022 of the RRB Officers Scale I, II and III. As the call letter has been released, the registered candidates can check and download their RRB call letter from the official website ibps.in. The candidates can download the call letter till November 30.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the IBPS RRB PO Main exam 2022 on October 1 and the result was announced on October 18.

As per the latest updates from the official website, the interviews will be held from November 14 onwards.

“All documents as prescribed in the advertisement or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview,” the notice said.

The IBPS said that the interviews will be conducted from November 14 to 30 and the candidates who qualified for the IBPS RRB Mains exam will be eligible to appear for an interview. However, the interview date and time will be mentioned on the call letter.

IBPS RRB exam 2022: All you need to know

A total of 8106 vacancies have been notified this year under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. The vacancies include 4483 Office Assistant, 2676 Officer Scale I, 745 Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer, 57 Officer Scale-II Information Technology Officer, 19 Officer Scale-II Chartered Accountant, 18 Officer Scale-II Law Officer, 10 Treasury Officer Scale-II, 6 Marketing Officer Scale-II, 12 Agriculture Officer Scale-II and 80 Officer Scale-III.

IBPS RRB PO 2022 Interview Call Letter: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – ibps.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter credentials

Click on submit to view your admit card

Download and take a printout

The IBPS had this week announced the IBPS PO Prelims results 2022. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 16. Qualified candidates will now appear for mains exam will be held in November.



