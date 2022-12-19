IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 Out at ibps.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS SO examination on December 31. The Online Preliminary Examination consists of Objective Tests for 125 marks. The test will be of 2 hours duration consisting of 3 sections.

Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for Main Examination. For more details, please visit the official website of IBPS.