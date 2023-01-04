ICAI CA 2022 Final Results To Be Out By January 14 Follow These Steps To Check Score

Step-by-step guide on how to check ICAI CA 2022 Final Results, which are likely to be released before January 14, 2023.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 likely to be out by January 14, 2023.

ICAI CA 2022 Final Results: The final result for ICAI CA 2022 is likely to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India before January 14, 2023. When released, candidates will be able to check the Chartered Accountants Final results on the official site of ICAI: icai.org.

Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, recently tweeted that the CA final result will release before January 14 and the convocation of newly qualified CA will be on January 24, 2023. Earlier, he had tweeted that the ICAI CA results will be announced between January 10 to January 14, 2023.

ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode.

As per past trends, the ICAI will likely announce names of all India toppers which will be listed course-wise. The appeared candidates will have to download their results by using their registration number and PIN number.

HOW TO CHECK ICAI CA 2022 FINAL RESULTS:

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org. Click on ICAI CA results 2022 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.



