Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022 Admit Card Out Now on icai.org
National

ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022 Admit Card Out Now on icai.org

admin
By admin
0
54


In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and password. The direct link to download call letter has also been attached.

ICAI CA Foundation
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022:One can download the CA December Foundation 2022 exam schedule by visiting the official website at icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI on Wednesday released the hall tickets or admit cards for CA Foundation December 2022 exam. The candidates who are eligible and got themselves registered can check and download their admit card now. The candidates can download the admit card of CA Foundation December 2022 exam from the official website i.e. onicaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI December Foundation Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. Registered candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for not missing any updates.

In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and password. The direct link to download call letter has also been attached.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Steps to download admit cards

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

  • Visit the official website -icai.org
  • On the homepage,  click on Examination tab
  • Click on the link for Examinations November December 2022.
  • Click on the link provided for – eservices.icai.org
  • Click on the link provided for ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card
  • Enter your credentials such as user ID, password, etc.
  • Your ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference




Published Date: November 30, 2022 11:15 PM IST



Updated Date: November 30, 2022 11:17 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group D, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark: FRA, AUS Qualify For Round of 16
Next article
Tight Security in Place As 89 Seats To Go For Polling in First Phase Tomorrow 
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
54
Previous article
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group D, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark: FRA, AUS Qualify For Round of 16
Next article
Tight Security in Place As 89 Seats To Go For Polling in First Phase Tomorrow 
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677