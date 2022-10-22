ICAI CA Foundation Mock Test 2022 From November 1; Check Schedule Here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to conduct the mock test paper series for the CA Foundation exam 2022 from November 1, 2022. The mock test papers will be held for foundation students appearing for December 2022 examination. The ICAI CA mock test papers will be held in physical/virtual mode at respective regional councils and branches of ICAI. One can download the CA December Foundation 2022 exam schedule by visiting the official website at icai.org.Also Read – UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here
ICAI took to Twitter, “BOS(A) of ICAI is conducting Mock Test Papers Series – I For Foundation students appearing for Dec 2022 exams starting from 1st Nov 2022 in physical/virtual mode(s) at respective Regional Councils & Branches of ICAI. Links https://boslive.icai.org Details https://resource.cdn.icai.org/71852bos57816-foundation.pdf.” Also Read – UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 15 Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility, Last Date Here
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Check Exam Dates For Mock Tests
Check the Exam Date and Name of the Subject Here
- November 1: Principles and Practice of Accounting
- November 2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting
- November 3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning and Statistics
- November 4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.
The CA Foundation December exam 2022 will be held in two shifts. Subjects such as Principles and Practice of Accounting and Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, subjects such as Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning and Statistics and Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Also Read – UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1262 Posts From Nov 21 at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside
“The Question Papers for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org as per the schedule by 1:30 PM every day during this period. Students are advised to download and attempt these papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers.” reads the official notification.
The Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule. For more details, check the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.