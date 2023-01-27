Home

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Soon at icai.org; Tentative Dates, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result: According to a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result will be released from January 30 to February 06, 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare the result for the ICAI CA Foundation examination 2022 anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in. According to a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result will be released from January 30 to February 06, 2023. Meanwhile, the exact result date will be announced by ICAI in due course of time.

Dhiraj Khandelwal took to Twitter, “I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification.”

I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 21, 2023

Official Websites to Download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Login Credentials Required to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result

To access CA Foundation result 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her 6-digit exam roll number and PIN or ICAI registration number.

Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here CA Foundation exam date December 14-20, 2022 CA Foundation result date Dec 2022 January 30 or February 6, 2023 (tentative)

Step-by-Step Guide to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022?

Below are the steps through which candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation result Dec 2022.

Visit the official site of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org .

. On the homepage, Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to 20, 2022. Along with the results, the ICAI will also publish the CA Foundation pass percentage and CA Foundation toppers list. For other related details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.



