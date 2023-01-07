ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 Likely On January 10; Know How to Check Scores at icai.nic.in News

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022: To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 likely to be out by January 10, 2023.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA intermediate and CA final result 2022 for the November session exams by January 10, 2023. ICAI took to Twitter, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT – The results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exam held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, 10th January 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://icai.nic.in Details.” Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website at icai.org. To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Official Websites to Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2022

How to Download ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in. Look for the CA intermediate, final result link. Enter the login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the ICAI CA intermediate, final scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.



