ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Official Websites, Passing Marks, Steps to Check Scores Here

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA intermediate and CA final result 2022 for the November session exams by January 10, 2023. Confirming the result date, ICAI took to the Microblogging site Twitter, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT – The results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exam held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, 10th January 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://icai.nic.in Details.” Soon after the result declaration, the institute will also publish the result analysis and pass percentage.

ICAI Statement

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai. nic.in.”

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022: Official Websites to Check Scores

One released, Candidates, can download the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 by logging into the official website at icai.org. The results can also be accessed from the list of websites given below.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022: Logging Credentials Required

To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in. Look for the CA intermediate, final result link. Enter the login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the ICAI CA intermediate, final scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

The CA Final November 2022 exams were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022. The examinations for CA Intermediate were conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2022. The examination was held in offline mode.

Required Passing Marks

Candidates who appeared in November 2022 session exams must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and overall 50% aggregate marks. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.



