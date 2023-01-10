ICAI Results 2022 Declared, 11.09% Students Qualify CA Final Exams; Here

CA Final Result 2022 Declared LIVE: How to become a Chartered Accountant?

To become a Chartered Accountant (CA) in India, a candidate needs to follow these steps:

1) Obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or any other related field from a recognized university in India.

2) Register with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by filling out an application form and paying the required fee.

3) Complete the Common Proficiency Test (CPT), which is a computer-based test held twice a year.

4) Enroll in the Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) after clearing the CPT.

5) Complete the IPCC course and clear the Intermediate level exam.

6) Enroll in the Final course and complete the practical training requirement of three years under a practicing CA.

7) Clear the Final level exam to become a fully qualified CA in India.