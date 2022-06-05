ICC celebrates and recognises ‘The Incredible Women Achievers in Retail’

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The Indian Chember of Commerce (ICC), the premier body of business and industry in India, headquartered in Kolkata, organised The Incredible Women Achievers in Retail, a first of its kind event having pan-Asian panellists to celebrate and recognise

the spirit of women achievers, their entrepreneurship, innovation and the large strides taken in the

pursuit of excellence, in the presence of Mr. Pradeep Sureka (President, ICC), Mr. Namit Bajoria (Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Retail and Marketing) and Mr. Rohit Surana (Co-Chair, ICC National Expert Committee on Retail and Marketing).

The main attraction of the night, a panel discussion in the presence of power women, Anika Parashar (Founder & CEO, The Woman’s Company), Ayushi Gudwani (Founder & CEO FableStreet), Ghazal Alagh (Co-Founder & Chief Innovation

Officer, MamaEarth), Kavitha Rao (Country Commercial Head, IKEA), Kiran Uttam (Designer), Madhu Neotia (Managing Trustee-Neotia Arts Trust Founder- The India Story),

Suchi Mukherjee (CEO & Founder, LimeRoad), Suparna Mitra (CEO, Watches and Wearable

Division- Titan Co. Ltd.) and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics).

The conference was also attended by celebrated women entrepreneurs from the city, editors of leading dailies, notable actors and people from all walks of life. The event created an opportunity to hear

the success stories and listen to the journeys of these incredible women.

The event also promoted sustainable fashion where four designers, 145 East, Earth Route,

Paromita Banerjee and LAtaSita showcased their products. The event focused on the importance of sustainable fashion that promotes clothes that are not just stylish but also has zero or no negative impact on the environment. These brands focus on creating responsible wardrobes which can protect the environment and by showcasing these brands, ICC is lending their support to the amazing initiatives taken by these brands.

This initiative by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) will undoubtedly inspire the future generation to venture out with the dreams they have and turn them into success stories.