ICC Investigating 6 Charges of Corruption in Abu Dhabi T10 League- Report News

Abu Dhabi T10 league which stages the shortest ever format of the gentleman’s game is currently under probe of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as there have been serious match-fixing allegations against the franchise league.

ICC Investigating 6 Charges of Corruption in Abu Dhabi T10 League- Report. (Image: Deccan Gladiators- Twitter)

New Delhi: Big news coming in that the Abu Dhabi T10 league which stages the shortest ever format of the gentleman’s game is currently under probe of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as there have been serious match-fixing allegations against the franchise league.

As per a report by Daily Mail, ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating 6 alleged charges of corruption in the league.

The report states that ACU, Anti-Corruption Unit received more than dozen allegations of corruption during the course of the tournament. ICC is investigating on the betting activity that took place. It has been said that around $18 million was put into bet during the tournament. Each match saw betting range of around $1 million.

The league was entirely sponsored by betting companies and it is strongly claimed that the franchise owners have dictated the bowling and batting orders of the team and star cricketers were dropped at short notice. It is also been found that many batters gave their wicket away cheaply on purpose, playing poor shots.

The report also states that ICC received allegations about certain questionable activities between the players and team owners. It is to be brought to attention as well that only few spectators attended the tournament but the number of bets placed are quite high.

Abu Dhabi T10 has already hosted 6 editions of the tournament and the T10 competition saw players like Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sikander Raza and even Wanindu Hasaranga.

In the recently concluded season, Deccan Gladiators won their second title.



