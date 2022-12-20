Menu
ICC Rates Gabba Pitch ‘Below Average’ After Australia Beat South Africa In Two Days In 1st Test

Australia won the game by six wickets after South Africa managed 152 and 99 in their two innings. Australia made 218 in their first innings.

Pat Cummins took five wickets in the second innings of South Africa. (Image: @AlisonMitchell)

Brisbane: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday gave a below average rating to the Brisbane pitch after the first Test between Australia and South Africa ended in two days.

ICC match referee Richie Richardson said: “Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement.

“The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships. I found the pitch to be ‘below average’ as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball.” Richardson’s report has been forwarded to Cricket Australia.

The second Test of the three-match series will be played at MCG from December 26.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 5:07 PM IST





