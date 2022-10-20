Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNationalICC T20 World Cup: Interesting Facts And Trivia That Cricket Fan Should...
National

ICC T20 World Cup: Interesting Facts And Trivia That Cricket Fan Should Know

admin
By admin
0
31



ICC T20 World Cup: The eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup began in Australia. Let’s Find Out some interesting facts and Trivia About the T20 World cup.Also Read – BCCI President: Election Process And Role of President, Explained | Watch Video

Australia can create history: Australia has a rare chance to create history by defending the T20 World cup crown Also Read – T20 World Cup: From 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 to 2022, These Players Have Played in All World Cups – Watch Video

Two – Times Champions: The West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 World Cup 2 times Also Read – Roger Binny Likely To Replace Sourav Ganguly As Next BCCI Chief

Fastest 50: Yuvraj Singh still holds the record for the fastest 50 against England

Fastest 100: Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest 100 in just 48 balls against England

Most Overall Run In Single Edition: Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli Scored 319 runs in 6 matches in the 2014 edition

Written by: Keshav Mishra





Source link

Previous articleHoroscope Today October 20 Gemini Will Get New Opportunities Leo Needs to Control Their Anger
Next articleNBA: Zion Williamson scores 25 in return as Pelicans down Nets
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677