ICCOA Honoured to be Invited to the Pre-Budget Consultations with the Union Finance Ministry, Govt of India

ICCOA-(International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture) was among the sector experts/Agriculture Economists invited to meet Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi in the pre-budget consultation process. ICCOA was asked to discuss and suggest solutions to the challenges the Organic Industry is facing and to strengthen Organic/Natural farming Policy.

Farmer associations and agricultural experts invited by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi

Manoj Menon, Executive Director/CEO of ICCOA expressed that, “It’s a very innovative and sensible exercise from madam finance minister to hold talks with various sector experts and take their studied views before budget is prepared for the country. ICCOA feels privileged to be recognised as the organization to be part of this exercise and to add value by representing the organic and natural farming sector.“

Film on ICCOA

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watchv=UDJ67LCoQHw

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Organic farming has a positive impact on bio diversity, soils and thus it provides increased resilience for our farmers and healthy, safe foods to the consumers. While India s journey into “Certified Organic” world had started in 2001, and moved on to set its own standards, accreditation. India launched National Program – NPOP to become one of the first countries to have its own National Systems. Further it received recognition from USA -USDA’s NOP and from European Union in 2006. But In 2021, India started to face its biggest setbacks with US terminating the conformity assessment recognition; and EU suspending many of Indian certifying agencies.

Keeping these in view, ICCOA strongly advocated following recommendations to establish a better governed system (Board) to integrate and regulate functions professionally.

Recommendations:

1. Organic farmers to get Rs. 15000 per ha per year

Govt is spending Rs. 1,60,000 crores per year on fertiliser subsidies, which is equivalent to Rs. 13800-14000 per ha per year. This use of fertiliser spoils land, water and food quality; and also depletes forex. Organic farmers can be paid an equal amount for avoiding chemicals and saving nation’s costs.

2. National Organic Board (NAB)

An exclusive body for Organic farming promotions, development, with divisions for Accreditation and Certification for both the systems (PGS program and for third-party CBs).

3. National Organic Agriculture Research Institute (NOARI) with 5-6 Regional Stations

An institute especially for research on Organic farming practices, Organic seeds, on-farm and off- Farm inputs, education (diploma/degree/PG), develop improved seeds/varieties suitable for Organic Farming for higher productivity and farmer’s income. Research is a major driving force and a Central/national institute is needed.

4. National-level Organic food & farming promotional campaign(s)

A campaign for a minimum of 02 years to increase awareness on safe, chemical-free Organic food and farming (akin the NECC’s eggs promotion campaign). This can be a PPP Program, with government creating an initial corpus, and private players joining to expand the program.

5. Carbon credits

India needs a Policy framework for measurement for Carbon Credits and payments for Organic Farming. Organic farms sequester carbon much better and higher than Conventional/Chemical farming (SOC improvements).

6. A special program

Starting with a pilot to pay Farmers for ecology services, for soil health/fertility Improvement. (E.g. Soil Organic Carbon improvement of every 0.1 improvement, farmer Entitles for Rs. 6000 per ha).

An approximate Budget of Rs. 2625 crores for the above has been recommended