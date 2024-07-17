ICG Rescues Stranded Indian Fishing Boat With 11 Onboard Off Kerala Coast

Home

Indian Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Indian Fishing Boat With 11 Onboard Off Kerala Coast

New Delhi: In a coordinated sea-air operation, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on July 17, 2024, successfully rescued a stranded Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Aashni, with 11 crew onboard, about 80 nautical miles from Kochi, Kerala, amid heavy rain and challenging weather conditions. The vessel was in a critical condition due to flooding from a hull rupture near the keel and loss of propulsion, which posed a threat to the safety of the crew.

An ICG Dornier aircraft on maritime surveillance located the distressed IFB on the night of July 16, 2024. Patrolling ICG ship Saksham was immediately diverted by the ICG District Headquarters No 4 (Kerala & Mahe) to assist the vessel. To bolster the efforts, another ICG ship Abhinav was deployed, along with an Advanced Light Helicopter to rescue the crew.

A technical ICG team embarked onto the distressed boat, carried out de-flooding operations, and provided necessary assistance. The operation culminated with the rescue of all crew members, and the vessel.

