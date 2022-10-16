ICICI Bank Revises Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits for These Customers

The private sector lender ICICI Bank revised the interest rates on fixed deposits worth more than Rs. 2 crore but less than Rs. 5 Crore. The ICICI new rates are effective as of 15th October 2022, according to the bank’s official website.Also Read – SBI Festive Offer: Bank Announces Cheaper Home Loans Till Jan 2023, But Here’s A Catch

The bank is also offering an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.75 per cent to 6.25 per cent. The maximum interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to 389 days to 2 years and 1 day to 3 years will now be 6.50 Per Cent. Also Read – Work From Home: This Company Announces Promotion For Employees Working Remotely. Deets Here

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates: Key Details

The bank will now give an interest rate of 3.75% for deposits maturing in the next 7 to 29 days

The interest rate of 4.75% for deposits maturing in the next 30 to 45 days.

Deposits maturing between 46 and 60 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.00%

Deposits maturing between 61 and 90 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%.

Deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days, bank will now pay an interest rate of 5.50%,

Deposits maturing in 185 days to 270 days, the bank will now pay an interest rate of 5.75%.

According to the ICICI bank, an interest rate of 6% on deposits maturing in 271 days or less than a year, and 6.50% on deposits maturing in a year and up to 389 days

The interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 390 days to 2 years will be 6.45%, and the interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 2 years, 1 day to 3 years, will be 6.50%.]

On deposits maturing in the next three years, one day, to ten years, ICICI Bank will now pay interest at a rate of 6.25%.

The expiration date of ICICI Bank’s special FD programme Golden Years FD was also extended on September 30, 2022, to October 31, 2022.

Also Read – SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here