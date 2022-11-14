ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet Likely to be Released By This Date at cisce.org

The date sheets are usually made available 45 days prior to the exams, but this time, they may be made available earlier.

CISCE Board Exam 2023: Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cisce.org.

ICSE Exam Datesheet 2023 Update: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 timetable 2023 soon. According to the reports, the board will release the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 by November 30. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the date sheet on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org.

It is important to note that the date sheets are usually made available 45 days prior to the exams, but this time, they may be made available earlier.

ICSE Class 10th: Steps to download here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the timetable:

Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

On the homepage, Click on “Download ICSE Class 10th/ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023 .”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 or ISC Class 12th datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

ICSE 10th Datesheet 2023: Exam Pattern

Group 1 (Compulsory): There will be an internal examination percentage worth 80 marks and an internal assessment worth 20 marks.

Group 2: Students must choose a minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from this group. There are 80 marks for the written paper and 20 for the internal assessment, just like in group 1.

Group 3: Out of the alternatives offered, students must choose one course. The written test will be worth 50 marks, and the internal evaluation will also be worth 50 points.



