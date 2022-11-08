ICSE Datesheet 2023 Soon at cisce.org; Check Tentative Dates, Steps to Check CISCE Class 10 Time Table

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 Latest Update: Eligible students can check and download the ICSE class 10 timetable, once released, by visiting the official website at cisce.org.

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 Latest Update: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(ICSE) Class 10 date sheet 2023 anytime soon. Eligible students can check and download the ICSE class 10 timetable, once released, by visiting the official website at cisce.org. According to several media reports, the detailed date sheets are likely to be released by November. However, the Board officials have not released any date or time regarding the same. Meanwhile, CISCE has proposed holding the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023. The ICSE 10th exams are expected to be conducted in March 2023.

Earlier CISCE announced that in 2023, exams for the classes 10th and 12th will be conducted only once in a year. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” CISCE in an official notification said.

HOW TO CHECK ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examination and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination 2023 sample papers.

How to Download ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org .

. On the homepage, go to the “I.C.S.E.(CLASS X)” section.

Now click on the “Specimen Question Papers” option.

Click on “SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE – CLASS X.” Now click “Year 2023.”

The ICSE Specimen question papers for class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Click on the desired subject and download the sample paper for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).



