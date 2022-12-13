ICSI Admit Card 2022 Released for CS Executive, Professional Exam on icsi.edu

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their ICSI Admit card Dec 2022 along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the ICSI Admit Card 2022 for the CS December session exam. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of the institute i.e. icsi.edu. Candidates who are going to appear for the ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam can check and download the admit card via ICSI login.

Here are some of the key details:

ICSI will be conducting the CS Executive, Professional exam for the December session from December 21 to 30, 2022.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their ICSI Admit card Dec 2022 along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website–icsi.edu

Click on the ICSI CS Executive admit card 2022 link

A new login page would open

Key in your roll number and submit

Access the ICSI portal and check the admit card

Download the same and take a printout for future references

The candidates must note that soon after downloading the admit card, they must verify all the particulars including the Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage and Module(s) of Examination enrolled for, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Medium of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, and others.



