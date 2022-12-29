ICSI CSEET Exam 2023 From January 7; Know How to Download Admit Card at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 at icsi.edu: Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2023 From January 7.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 07, 2023. Candidates are advised to carry the admit card along with them to the examination hall. Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.To access the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at icsi.edu .

. On the homepage, click on the Latest@ICSI section.

Now click on the Students section.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for CSEET January 2023 to be held on 07th January 2023.”

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Enter the login credentials such as CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth.

Your CSEET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). The examination will have 140 questions for a total of 200 marks. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of ICSI for the latest updates.



