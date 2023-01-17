Home

Education

ICSI CSEET January Session Result 2023 Tomorrow at icsi.edu; Know How to Check Scorecard

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET 2023 January session Result by visiting the official website of the Institute’s website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2023 From January 7.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 January session tomorrow, January 18, 2023. Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET 2023 January session Result by visiting the official website of the Institute’s website at icsi.edu.

ICSI Statement

“The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the official notification. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January 2023 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidate.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2023

The Institute conducted the ICSI CSEET 2023 exam on January 7 and January 9, 2023. The examination was held online in remote proctored mode.

ICSI CSEET 2023 January session Result Date Time

ICSI CSEET 2023 January session Result Date: January 18, 2023

ICSI CSEET 2023 January session Result Time: 4:00 PM

How to Check ICSI CSEET Result 2023?

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Students’ tab and click on the ‘CSEET’option.

Under the CSEET section, click on ‘ CSEET Result.”

Now, click on the CSEET January 2023 result link.

Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit option.

The CSEET January result will appear on the screen.

Download the CSEET scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

List of Details mentioned on the ICSI CSEET January Result 2023

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Qualifying status for the CSEET exam

Marks obtained in each paper

Overall marks obtained in the CSEET exam

For more details, check the official website of ICSI.



