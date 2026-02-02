SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the upcoming investor relations events. Citi’s 2026 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit
Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET
Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET
IDEAYA Biosciences
Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET
- Fireside chat with Darrin Beaupre, Chief Medical Officer; Michael White, Chief Scientific Officer; and Joshua Bleharski, Chief Financial Officer, hosted by Yigal D. Nochomovitz, Ph.D., Director, SMid Cap Biotech Analyst
Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET
- Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer; Darrin Beaupre, Chief Medical Officer; Michael White, Chief Scientific Officer; and Joshua Bleharski, Chief Financial Officer, hosted by Umer Raffat, Senior Managing Director, Biotech and Pharma Equity Research.
IDEAYA Biosciences
Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
Source link
Leave a Reply