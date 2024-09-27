IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils the Mayura Credit Card for the Discerning

IDFC FIRST Bank, a leader in innovative financial solutions, has announced the launch of the Mayura Credit Card, a new addition to its premium metal card portfolio. The Mayura Credit Card celebrates the spirit and aspiration of the new India but is also deeply rooted in its rich cultural heritage. The design of the card celebrates the grandeur of the enchanting Mayura, the peacock. The card represents a perfect amalgamation of the beauty of Indian heritage and the sophistication of contemporary lifestyles, soldered together for those who hold India close to their hearts and carry its essence wherever they go.

Mayura Credit Card: Elevate Your Travel Experience

Inspired by the timeless heritage of India, the Mayura Credit Card is specifically crafted for those who love to explore. It combines the elegance of a metal card with a host of travel-focused benefits, making it the perfect companion for frequent flyers, business travellers, and adventure seekers alike.

Key Features of the Mayura Credit Card:

Zero Forex Mark-up – Zero Forex Mark-up on foreign currency transactions

Higher tier of rewards -10x Rewards Points on spends above Rs.20,000 in a statement cycle and on your birthday

Complimentary Airport lounge perk – 4 domestic lounges/ spas visits including 1 guest visit to lounges per quarter, 4 international lounge visits per quarter

Trip cancellation cover – Get reimbursed for a non-refundable portion of flight and hotel cancellations for up to Rs. 50,000 in a calendar year

Movie delights – Buy one get one free offer on movie tickets with up to Rs.500 off on the second ticket twice a month via BookMyShow

Round-the-year golf privileges – Up to 40 rounds/ lessons in a year

A recent survey indicates a significant shift in customer preferences, with metal cards emerging as the preferred choice for those seeking a chic and exclusive payment experience. “Our vision with the metal card series was to offer customers not only one super rewarding proposition but also an aesthetically designed metal card which showcases and celebrates the timeless heritage of India. The Mayura Card with its inspired design, is tailored for the discerning and global Indian with Zero Forex benefits in addition to every other benefit concerning travel and lifestyle,” said Mr. Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Cards, FASTag and Loyalty.

“Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with IDFC FIRST Bank to power the launch of the Mayura metal credit card which will redefine travel and lifestyle experiences for cardholders. Blending new-age aspiration with timeless heritage, it will enhance the overall card value proposition by providing many unique and category-defining benefits, such as zero forex mark-up,” said Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, Business Development, South Asia at Mastercard.

Availability:

The Mayura Credit Cards are now available to all eligible customers. To learn more about these cards and how to apply, please visit www.idfcfirstbank.com/credit-card/metal-credit-card/mayura

About IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank is a new age Universal Bank in India built on the foundations of Ethical Banking, Digital Banking, and Social Good Banking. We are building a world class bank in India.

As part of the Bank’s ethical banking approach, it applies a “Near and Dear” Test to its products, so that the employees of the Bank serve only such products theyd want for their own loved ones. It believes income earned unethically is not worth earning.

Therefore, the Bank avoids complicated descriptions, calculations, and legalese that customers don’t understand. It abolished all charges on Savings Accounts including for Debit Cards, IMPS, RTGS, NEFT, Cash Deposit, “Non-Home branch” access, Cash withdrawals at ATMs and at branches, 3rd party transaction charges at branches, SMS Alert, Cheque book, Demand Drafts, Pay-order, duplicate statement, and all such services that are usually charged in the market. It follows the principle that it won’t touch its customers’ bank account for one reason or other. It is the first and only bank in India till date to do so. This applies for all variants of savings accounts including Rural Savings accounts with minimum monthly balance of only Rs. 5000/- and for urban savings account with minimum monthly balance of Rs. 10000/-

IDFC FIRST Bank is the first bank in India to offer monthly credit on savings accounts. The credit cards have no hidden charges. It offers Lifetime Free without minimum spend conditions, never-expiring rewards points, zero interest on cash withdrawal at ATMs, dynamic low APR and much more. Fees if any are transparent and described neatly in a manner a common person can understand. Every product offered by the bank is highly customer friendly, most often the best in the industry.

As part of technology led banking, the Bank has built a modern technology stack and has built an advanced mobile app with 250+ features such as Goal based investing, MF investment assistance, electric-speed payments, Account Aggregator, MF Aggregator, Personal Finance Manager, Auto categorisation of spends, single app for personal and business banking, UPI on Credit Cards, travel and shop, bill and recharges, deals and reward redemptions, which offer great convenience to the customers. For business customers the Bank offers on-the-go bulk payments, ability to pay income tax, GST, customs duty, and connected banking with ERP solutions.

As part of the Social Banking theme, the Bank’s business model is naturally geared to social banking. It has developed unique capabilities for financing bottom of pyramid customers with consistently high asset quality. The Bank has financed over 40 million customers including 0.3 million SMEs, 0.9 million livelihood (cattle loans), 16 million lifestyle improvement loans (for laptops, washing machine, etc.), 1 million sanitation loans (toilets, water fittings), 6.5 million mobility loans (2-wheelers and cars), and home financing (over 100,000 homes), and 15 million loans to 4.3 million women-entrepreneurs. It also offers other retail and rural loans such as Kisan Credit Cards, harvest financing, gold loans etc.

IDFC FIRST Bank is a Universal Bank, and offers end to end Corporate Banking, Trade Finance such as issuance of LCs & BGs, SBLC, Packing Credit, Pre-shipment and Post-shipment Finance, Treasury products including risk hedging solutions like Forwards, Swaps, Options, and other Forex Solutions, SME Banking, Wealth Management, NRI banking, Cash Management, Nostro & Vostro account operations, Escrow facilities, Correspondent Banking, Fastag, Toll-acquiring, Dealer Finance and Purchase/Sales Invoice discounting.