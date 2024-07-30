IEEE Discusses the Future of Engineering Education at Landmark Higher Education Summit in New Delhi

IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, recently hosted the IEEE Higher Education Summit: Transforming Engineering Education, Changing Paradigms in India. The summit brought together respected educators, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss the future of engineering education in India.

Leading minds in engineering education gather at IEEEs Higher Education Summit to shape the future of learning and innovation

One of the panel discussions, moderated by Prof. (Mrs.) Mini Shaji Thomas, focused on “NEP 2020 and Indian Technical Education“. This session explored the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to transform India’s education system. Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor for BITS Pilani Campuses, delivered a Special Address, highlighting NEP 2020’s key elements and its potential to revolutionize technical education. Leaders from top institutions like Delhi Technological University, TSCHE, Somaiya University, Shiv Nadar University, and 2024 IEEE President-Elect Kathleen A. Kramer shared insights. They discussed NEP 2020’s focus on holistic development, flexible learning, interdisciplinary education, and skill development, and explored challenges and strategies for effective implementation to prepare students for future careers.

Tom Coughlin, 2024 IEEE President and CEO, delivered the Keynote Address. He said, “The rapid technological advancements and the changing landscape of industry necessitates a paradigm shift in engineering education. By embracing flexibility, interdisciplinary approaches, and fostering strong industry-academia collaborations, we can equip the next generation of engineers with the skills and knowledge required to drive innovation and address global challenges. IEEE is committed to supporting these transformative efforts and ensuring that engineering education in India remains at the forefront of excellence.”

Francis Staples, Senior International Sales Director at IEEE, delivered the Welcome Address, setting a positive tone for the day’s discussions. Prof. T G Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE shared an inspiring Inaugural Address, highlighting the need for innovative teaching methodologies and curriculum reforms to better prepare students for the future. The summit also featured Dr. Vinay Kumar Pathak (President, Association of Indian Universities & VC, CSJMU Kanpur), who provided a Special Address, emphasizing the importance of transforming engineering education to meet the evolving demands of the industry and society.

Another panel discussion, “Industry, Academia, and Professional Societies – Partnering to Deliver Excellence”, moderated by Dr. Preeti Bajaj, explored how collaboration between these sectors can advance engineering education. Mr. Preet Yadav, Chairperson IEEE CASS & CSS Delhi Chapter, Head India Innovative Ecosystme at NXP Semiconductors spoke about industry expectations from engineering graduates. Panelists Dr. Madhu Chitkara (Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University), Dr. Rajul K. Gajjar, (VC, Gujarat Technological University), Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy (VC, VIT AP), and Deepak Mathur (2024 VP, Member & Geographic Activities, IEEE) discussed how partnerships can tackle real-world challenges, integrate cutting-edge research, and promote best practices. They stressed the need to blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills to prepare a workforce ready for todays technological and societal challenges.

The event concluded with Closing Remarks by Prof. Dr. Abdul Quaiyum Ansari, Chairperson of IEEE Delhi Section, who reiterated the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders to achieve the vision of a transformed engineering education landscape in India.

The IEEE Higher Education Summit marked a significant step towards reshaping engineering education in India, aligning it with global standards, and preparing students to meet the challenges of the future.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.