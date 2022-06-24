IEEMA announces 3rd edition of Empowering Energizing East – E3

The 3rd edition of IEEMA Eastern Region flagship event – Empowering Energizing East – E3 is scheduled to be held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata on 30th June and 01st July 2022 and aimed at bringing fresh ideas and value additions for IEEMA members and the stakeholders. The focus of this edition is to explore and identify large sourcing requirement of electrical equipment of various organizations other than the state electrical utilities. More than 300 delegates have already registered for the power packed conference.

The theme of the session is Energy Transition as Energy Transition holds key to tackle global energy and climate crisis. The inaugural session will witness star power from the East like that of Mr. Jishnu Dev Varma Hon’ble Dy. Chief Minister & Power Minister, Govt of Tripura, Mr. Prestone Tynsong -Hon’ble Dy. Chief Minister & Power Minister, Govt of Meghalaya Mr. S Suresh Kumar Addl. Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, to name a few. It will be a unique opportunity for our members and stakeholders to interact with policymakers, listen to their vision about power landscape and the opportunities therein.

Mr Vipul Ray, President, IEEMA opined, “The Government of India has an extensive plan to generate more green power from sustainable renewable energy resources. Therefore, a modern state of art micro grid research infrastructure is highly required in India for carrying out extensive research in this area. Eastern India offers tremendous potential for infrastructure development and investment opportunities. Thus the focus of E3 would be revolving subjects like Emerging Technologies for Electrical & Electronics Industry, smart cities and future business opportunities.”

Mr Siddharth Bhutoria, Chairman, E3 2022 said, “The 3rd edition of E3 has many first and unique features, there is power packed two days conference along with session with Buyer Seller Meet. From the Utilities we will have PGCIL presenting their upcoming projects from the North East and also the new technologies which they will be highlighting. We will also have focussed presentation and interaction with other Utilities from the region viz. CESC, DVC, Tata Power, WBSEDCL on future business opportunities. An interesting session with CEOs of Smart Cities on the types of solutions required from the Electrical Industry is also planned. Furthermore, the buyer seller meet at E3 will focus exclusively on the requirement of Non-Utility segment. More than 40 senior officials from various Non-utility organisations would have one to one meetings with sellers to discuss upcoming requirements. These meetings would be held concurrently with the Conference.”

The event brings together Electrical Industry, Technocrats, Government, Utilities, New Industry segments like Oil Refineries, Cement, Railways, Steel etc on the same platform.