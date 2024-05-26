Home

News

If BJP Comes To Power Again At Centre, Democracy Will Be In Danger: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor says BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion, caste and other religions who used to live together earlier, were divided into many parts.

Representative image

Jalandhar: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the BJP, saying that if the party comes to power again at the Centre, democracy will be in danger in the country. “If BJP forms the government this time, democracy will be in danger. If we want to save the country, the BJP will not have to be allowed to come to power again at the Centre. That’s why I am asking for votes for Charanjit Singh Channi, ” Tharoor told reporters as he was in the state to campaign for former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting from Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency as Congress candidate.

Tharoor Critises BJP For Polarizing Voter Based On Religion

Tharoor alleged that the BJP wants to polarize voters on the basis of religion. “BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion and caste. The Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians and other religions who used to live together earlier, were divided into many parts by BJP,” he said. He also accused the BJP of undermining the democratic institutions of the country.

“The BJP did not leave any democratic institutions. Whichever democratic body was supposed to work without any bias, BJP put pressure on it and brought it to its side. The media group which spoke against the government had to do face the central investigative agencies.

Freedom Of Speech Is Not There In The Society

Tharoor said that we are living in a society where we do not have the right to speak openly,” he said. Charanjit Singh Channi is fighting against AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee in Jalandhar in the 2024 elections.

In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase, with the seventh and final phase on June 1 seeing voting in Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.

(With Agency Inputs)







