If You Are Travelling By IndiGo On Jan 14,15, You Might Face Problem In Web Check-In. Here
The passengers may face difficulty in web check-ins and making other modifications in their bookings as the airline is scheduled to go for a system upgrade.
New Delhi: Will you be travelling by IndiGo airlines on January 14-15? This news is for you. The passengers may face difficulty in web check-ins and making other modifications in their bookings as the airline is scheduled to go for a system upgrade. The airline confirmed this scheduled system upgrade to its passenger via text messages. The text message sent by the airline read, “Dear flyer, our systems will be affected on 14th January 2023 due to a scheduled upgrade. If your flights are scheduled on the 14th and 15th of January, we request you complete your web check-in in advance, and make other modifications to your bookings to avoid any inconvenience.”
Keeping in mind the systems upgrade on January 14, passengers have been advised to complete their web check-in today to avoid any inconvenience.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 8:50 AM IST
Updated Date: January 13, 2023 8:51 AM IST
