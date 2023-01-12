If You Can Find The Hidden Headphone in this Bathroom Image, You

Winning this optical illusion challenge will reveal just how good your eyesight is.
Viral Optical Illusion: Optical illusions and picture puzzles are a rage on the internet because they are just so fun and speaks a lot about a person’s intelligence level. The internet is full of such interesting optical illusion tests which reveal the various facets of your personality and IQ level. These pictures are not only a great exercise for your brain but also helps in sharpening your eye-sight and concentration level.
One such optical illusion that is going viral on the internet now is of a bathroom where the soap, toothbrush, detergent, and hair dryer are properly organised and kept in different cabinets. We can also see bathrobes and towels hanging on the wall near the toilet seat. There is also a washing machine and near the washbasin. But somewhere inside the bathroom, a Headphone has also been kept.
And you need to spot it in 7 seconds? Can You do it
This optical illusion challenges the viewers to find the Headphones hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Headphones in this image. Winning this optical illusion challenge will reveal just how good your eyesight is.
Did you spot it yet?
If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Headphones, then let us tell you that it is hidden just behind the detergent on the lower shelf of the cabinet. The Headphones have been cleverly camouflaged with blue background.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 1:27 PM IST
