If You Can Find Watchmans Lantern Within 10 Seconds, You Have a High IQ

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it's a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a watchman guarding streets at night is going viral on social media that challenges people to find three bells hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we've come across in a long time as it is said that the bells can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image, that surfaced on Pinterest, shows a watchman holding a stick in the middle of a street at night but has no lantern in his hands. Somewhere in this picture, his lantern is hiding but it's not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 10 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture below.

FIND THE LANTERN HIDDEN IN THIS PICTURE WITHIN 30 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden bells within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the painting, the lantern is positioned upside down right above the watchman’s head and can be found easily when you try to really look for it. If you cannot, the hidden lantern are circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the hidden lamp?