The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) presented a highly anticipated Indo-French Industry Whitepaper on Policy and Regulatory Insights and Recommendations during its National Committees Meet gathering more than 100 French and Indian industry leaders. This landmark document, developed in collaboration with knowledge partner BTG Advaya was presented to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). It sheds light on the key challenges and opportunities faced by French subsidiaries operating in India, across critical sectors such as Energy & Utilities, Food & Agri-Business, Logistics & Supply Chain, Mobility, Luxury and general Industries.

IFCCI unveils whitepaper to DPIIT: Key Policy and Regulatory Insights and Recommendations by French Subsidiaries in India

As the Indo-French strategic partnership continues to strengthen, this whitepaper offers a comprehensive analysis of the policy and regulatory landscape in India. Drawing on feedback from leading French companies in India, it highlights overlapping issues that these businesses face and proposes actionable recommendations aimed at enhancing business operations and fostering long-term growth.

Key Highlights of the Whitepaper:

Analysis and Recommendations: The whitepaper provides a deep dive into the concerns of French subsidiaries, offering targeted recommendations aimed at streamlining business operations and improving the regulatory ecosystem for enhanced growth.

Key recommendations pertain to cold-chain development, product imports and exports, investment incentives, clarity in tariff structures, FDI policy, Bureau of Indian Standards, EV policy, local sourcing, customs duties, and approval processes across industries

Insights from Top French Investors in India: Sector leaders have contributed their first-hand experiences, sharing valuable insights that will inform policy discussions and serve as a roadmap for strengthening Indo-French economic ties.

Ongoing Collaboration: In addition to the key recommendations, IFCCI assures that any suggestions not included in the whitepaper will be addressed separately at future forums, in a continued effort to support French business interests in India.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Payal S Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI, said, “This whitepaper represents a significant step forward in addressing the regulatory challenges faced by French businesses in India. With support from DPIIT and the collaborative input of industry stakeholders, we aim to strengthen Indo-French economic ties and create a conducive environment for future growth.”

The whitepaper is the result of extensive consultation and analysis, and while it provides detailed recommendations, IFCCI remains committed to taking forward any additional insights or recommendations that were not included in this publication. These will be addressed through continuous dialogue in future forums.