Tuesday, November 29, 2022
IFFI Jury Head Calls The Kashmir Files Vulgar And Propaganda, Aftab’s Polygraph Test Will Be Held Again Today| Watch Video

Top news November 29: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has described ‘The Kashmir Files’ as ‘vulgar propaganda’. On the other hand, Aftab’s polygraph test will be done again today and soon narco test will be held. Watch the video to know the full details.

Top Headlines November 29: ‘The Kashmir Files’, one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2022, has again come into the limelight. The reason is the statement of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head Nadav Lapid, which he made at the 53rd Film Festival held in Goa. Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has described ‘The Kashmir Files’ as ‘vulgar propaganda’. And in another hand, The security of Aftab Poonawalla, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, remains a challenge for the Delhi Police. The van carrying Aftab was attacked late on Monday evening. On the other hand, Aftab’s polygraph test will be done again today and soon narco test will be held. Watch the video to know the full details.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 29, 2022 11:14 AM IST





