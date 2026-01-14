Insurers are investing in data, governance and skills, but only one in three has the foundations in place to scale beyond pilots LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Health insurers around the world are moving beyond experimentation and laying the groundwork for sustainable use of artificial intelligence, according to a new global benchmarking report from the International Federation of Health Plans (iFHP). While adoption remains uneven, the report finds clear momentum in operational efficiency, decision support and organisational readiness that is reshaping how insurers approach AI.The report, AI in Health Insurance: A Global Benchmark, draws on more than 25 interviews with senior leaders from iFHP member organisations across Europe, the UK, the United States, Australia and Africa, alongside structured benchmarking across five dimensions: AI implementation, digital infrastructure, innovation practice, talent development, and culture, regulation and internal governance. While experimentation is widespread, the findings show a growing gap between insurers running pilots and those positioned to embed AI at enterprise scale. Only around 32% of insurers are classified as having advanced digital infrastructure capable of supporting AI reliably. The findings show that operational and enabling functions have become a proving ground for AI, with insurers reporting measurable reductions in processing time, improved accuracy and freed staff capacity. Pricing and risk teams are increasingly using AI to strengthen analysis and scenario testing, while maintaining clear human accountability. Although member-facing and clinical use cases remain cautious, insurers are using these early phases to build trust, governance and data capability before scaling. Importantly, the report highlights a shift in focus from isolated pilots to foundations that enable long-term value. Many insurers are investing in cloud platforms, data pipelines, skills development and governance frameworks in parallel with experimentation, positioning themselves to scale AI more reliably over time. Key findings
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861041/iFHP_Logo.jpg SOURCE International Federation of Health Plans
- AI adoption does not follow a single maturity curve. Insurers progress at different speeds across functions and capabilities, often reflecting deliberate sequencing choices, regulatory constraints and legacy architecture rather than lack of ambition.
- Operational use cases are the most mature, delivering faster cycle times and freeing staff capacity for higher-value work.
- Pricing and risk functions use AI primarily as decision support, improving speed and insight without automating accountability.
- Member-facing AI remains stuck in pilots, with trust, regulatory scrutiny and reputational risk slowing deployment.
- Foundations matter more than pilots. Insurers investing in data platforms, governance and skills alongside experimentation are far better positioned to scale.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861041/iFHP_Logo.jpg SOURCE International Federation of Health Plans
Source link
Leave a Reply