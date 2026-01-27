AUSTIN, Texas

Jan. 27, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — IgniteTech, the AI-DNA Enterprise Software company, today announced it has been named as the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor for, being held February 10-12, 2026, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This is the third consecutive year IgniteTech has been the top sponsor at GENAI Expo, reflecting the Company’s early and prescient commitment to the global revolution that generative AI has sparked across all industries and organizations. As the opening day Keynote Speaker, CEO Eric Vaughan will share the advantages of IgniteTech’s AI-DNA culture, reasons businesses need to adopt AI before it’s too late, and deliver a sneak-peek into one of IgniteTech’s newest AI solutions. On the Expo show floor, IgniteTech will also showcase two of its patent-pending AI solutions,and, giving attendees hands-on insight into how IgniteTech’s AI-powered email personas and digital twin technology work in real environments. Eloquens AI is an Email persona that comprehends both the content and context of inbound email inquiries to deliver bespoke responses to common emails in just a few minutes, in 160+ languages, 24/7, and with perfect grammar. The product is grounded in the knowledge it is given – only answering questions it has answers to, avoiding the pitfall of hallucination that other AI products sometimes experience. If Eloquens doesn’t find the answer in its knowledge base, it adds its managing human on CC for the answer. Once answered by the human, that knowledge is learned and avoids future escalations to answer the same question twice. This is a perfect use case for inbound emails, e.g. support@, hr@, info@, and any other inbox receiving repetitive questions. MyPersonas is a revolutionary technology which enables the creation of AI-powered digital twins of an organization’s critical resources, including company owners, event managers, top executives, department heads, or anyone else who is constantly interrupted answering the same questions repetitively. These digital twins are available 24/7 to answer questions and share knowledge via video chat – exactly the way the real employees would, and in over 160 languages. If the MyPersona doesn’t find the answer in its knowledge base, it reaches out to the actual human who can either respond with the answer or join the video chat in real-time if they’re available. This “Human-In-The-Loop” capability is precisely the type of enablement people require to be able to trust tasks to their AI agents. “At IgniteTech, we operate with AI-DNA, where AI is embedded at every level. No one begins a project or process without instinctively turning to AI first to see where it can support, improve or deliver the task entirely,” said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. “The GenAI Expo offers a dynamic, forward-looking space for leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore how generative AI is advancing the world around us, and that’s why we’ve made the commitment to help lead the conversation for the 3rd year in a row.” Vaughan’s keynote will be on opening day as a plenary session, scheduled for 12:45 on February 10. IgniteTech will be one of the primary exhibitors on the show floor showcasing hands-on experiences with real, practical AI solutions.is a global, AI-first enterprise software company helping organizations grow revenue, optimize expenses and transform through advanced, AI-driven solutions. Backed by over 30 years of experience in mission‑critical software, IgniteTech has built a track record of successful company and technology acquisitions driven by rapid innovation. Since retooling the company in 2023 to become an AI-First innovation organization, IgniteTech has created two brand new, patent-pending, AI-powered innovations,and, along with AI capabilities across its entire portfolio of products.SOURCE Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.