Igniting the Spark of Political Discourse: SGT University Hosts Successful National Youth Parliament 2024

The Faculty of Law at SGT University successfully concluded the National Youth Parliament, held from May 31st to June 1st, 2024. The event witnessed overwhelming participation from students across multiple institutions, who gathered to engage in spirited debates and discussions.

Mr. Randhir Singh Kapriwas, Dr. V.P. Yadav, Advocate Girish Kaushik, and Mr. Bhavya Bishnoi honoured the “Rashtriya Yuva Sansad 2024” event with their attendance

The National Youth Parliament featured four dynamic committees-Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, the All India Political Parties Meet, and the International Conference-each presenting intriguing agendas that sparked lively exchanges among the participants. The event provided a platform for young minds to showcase their oratory skills, critical thinking, and passion for political discourse.

The valedictory session was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries from the political sphere. Dr. Abhay Singh Yadav, MLA, Haryana; Dr. V.P. Yadav, Chairman, Board of School Education, Haryana; Advocate Girish Kaushik, Vice President, Delhi Bar Association; and youth icon Mr. Bhavya Bishnoi, the youngest serving MLA of Haryana, representing the Adampur Constituency, honoured the event with their attendance. Their presence added to the prestige and significance of the National Youth Parliament.

“We are delighted with the tremendous success of the National Youth Parliament 2024,” said Dr. Richa Chaudhary, Dean of the Faculty of Law at SGT University. “The event exemplified the power of youth engagement in political discourse and highlighted the importance of nurturing young leaders. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, distinguished guests, and the organizing committee for their invaluable contributions.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The National Youth Parliament 2024 not only provided a platform for students to enhance their debating skills but also fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie among the participants. The events success underscores SGT Universitys commitment to empowering the youth and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

About SGT University

SGT University, Gurugram, one of Indias top universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, as well as the home of Asias first National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing, which was founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-speciality SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.

The university ensures that its focus is on the community and takes pride in forging connections between its researchers and local businesses in need of research collaboration. Furthermore, SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science.

Additionally, it has won a number of honours for its contributions to higher education, including the “Diamond Rating” from QS I-GAUGE and a “Diamond Band” from R World Institutional Ranking in the “Mental Health & Wellbeing” category.

Because of the universitys strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.

SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish a number of Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations. These centres support SGT Universitys efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.