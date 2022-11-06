Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

IGNOU Admissions 2022 Registration For July 2022 Session Ends On November 7

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session ends on Monday.

IGNOU Admission 2022, IGNOU Admissions, IGNOU Admissions 2022
Candidates who wish to apply for the July session need to submit the application process by November 7. (File Photo)

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session ends on Monday. So, candidates who wish to apply for the July session need to submit the application process by November 7. Meanwhile, the admission for Certificate and semester-based Programmes is closed for July 2022 session, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) said.

The registration deadline for IGNOU Admissions 2022 July session was set at October 31 but it was later extended to November 7.

IGNOU Admission 2022: Steps to apply

  1.  Log into official website ignou.ac.in
  2. Click on the option “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 7th November 2022”
  3.  Enter all the details and submit the application

IGNOU, in its statement, said in a “particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.”

In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 8:05 PM IST





