IGP Creates History: Sets New Guinness World Records for the Longest Chain of Bracelets

IGP, the renowned online multi-category gifting platform, has successfully achieved a groundbreaking milestone this Rakshabandhan by setting a new Guinness World Records for the longest chain of bracelets made by Rakhis tied together around the map of India. This remarkable feat, which draws its inspiration from our pledge that says “All Indians are our brothers and sisters“, is a testament to IGPs commitment to fostering unity and celebrating the spirit of Rakshabandhan.

IGP creates history, sets new Guinness World Records

The previous record, stands at an impressive 1,829.29 meters (6,001 feet 7.15 inches), on August 16, 2013, comprising a chain of 19,953 bracelets. IGPs achievement surpasses this record with an astonishing 1,25,560 bracelets made by Rakhis, carefully linked together to form an extensive chain measuring 1,46,486 feet.

Nestled at the heart of this monumental bracelets chain made by Rakhis is the iconic IGP logo, accompanied by its well-known tagline, symbolizing the platforms dedication to connecting people and celebrating the shared values that unite all Indians. After the attempt, these exquisite Rakhis will be graciously gifted to members of HHSS (Hadoti Hast Shilp Sansthan) and the valiant Jawans of Indian Army safeguarding our borders.

Mr. Tarun Joshi, CEO and Founder at IGP, expressed his elation over this historic achievement, stating, “We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable feat, setting a new Guinness World Records for the longest chain of bracelets made by Rakhis. This accomplishment embodies our commitment to fostering bonds of love, respect, and unity among all Indians.”

Rishi Nath, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, said, “IGP has set a new benchmark today for the largest chain of bracelets made of rakhis. On this momentous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I would like to congratulate team IGP on achieving and setting a new precedent for this record.”

The achievement was celebrated in a grand event held on August 16, 2023, at the prestigious Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur. The event witnessed the participation of a huge number of people including the artisanal community as well, who work with IGP to produce these beautiful Rakhis further underscoring the significance of Raksha Bandhan, at the core of Indian values, and its ability to bring people together.

IGP extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to this achievement and invites everyone to share in the pride of this momentous accomplishment. The record-setting bracelets chain made of Rakhis serves as a lasting symbol of unity and shared values that resonate across the nation.

About IGP

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, IGP is a global multi-category gifting company, known for its extensive range of thoughtful gifts and an extraordinary gifting experience. IGP combines exceptional products, seamless delivery, ability for personalisation and a commitment to make your relationships feel cherished and special. With a focus on fostering relationships, we enable individuals to express their feelings through the art of gifting.

Our resolve for excellence is reflected in our meticulously curated collections, featuring festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods, and personalized products for all occasions and festivals. We take pride in offering one of the best-curated selections in the industry.

IGP has a global footprint with customers spanning 100+ countries and the capability to deliver gifts to over 150 countries and 400+ cities in India.

At IGP, we understand that every gift represents a feeling for the sender and receiver. We strive to ensure that each gift carries that emotional impact, leaving a lasting impression. Our mission is to help you show what you feel and make every gift a true embodiment of those heartfelt emotions.

For more visit: igp.com

