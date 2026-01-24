NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Expert Consumers has recognized iHerb for offering the widest selection of creatine supplements for men in 2026. The recognition reflects continued growth in demand for evidence-based performance supplements and highlights iHerb’s role in supporting transparency and consumer choice within the expanding creatine category. Best Creatine for Men
- iHerb – a global e-commerce platform specializing in vitamins, supplements, and wellness products, offering a wide selection of health-focused brands with direct-to-consumer fulfillment and verified product transparency
- Delivery formats such as powders, capsules, tablets, and chewables
- Dietary preferences, including vegan and gluten-free options
- Products with GMP and NSF certifications, as well as flavored and unflavored varieties
- Storage and distribution through nine climate-controlled fulfillment centers in the U.S. and Asia
- Facilities operating under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO standards
- Product listings that display verified expiration or best-by dates and detailed ingredient information
Source link
Leave a Reply