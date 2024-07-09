IIFL Securities Recognized by Great Place To Work India as Best Workplace in Investment Industry for 2024

IIFL Securities has been honoured by Great Place To Work India as the Best Workplace in the Investment Industry for 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores IIFL Securities commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture, further cementing its position as a leader in the financial sector. This is the sixth year that the Company has received the recognition for its efforts towards building an inclusive and sustainable organisation. The Great Place to Work assessment found IIFL Securities excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

Geetha Menon, Head of Human Resources, IIFL Securities

At IIFL Securities, we are dedicated to fostering a workplace culture that values diversity and inclusion. We ensure that every employee feels respected and empowered, recognizing and embracing the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and aspirations of our workforce. Our robust employee engagement framework cultivates a highly motivated team, driving organizational success and holistic growth.

“We are honoured to be certified as a Great Place To Work and Best in Industry: Investments. for the 6th year. Over the years, we have invested in our people, processes and supporting ecosystem, and have strived to build caring and collaborative relationships based on trust and mutual respect, paving the way for a ‘Respectful workplace’ for all. This certification reflects our ongoing efforts to cultivate a workplace where our employees feel valued, supported, and inspired. Employee well-being and wellness have always been focal points at IIFL Securities,” said Geetha Menon, Head of Human Resources, IIFL Securities.

In its continued pursuit of a people-first approach, IIFL Securities has introduced a range of policies aimed at enhancing employee experience and work-life balance across all its offices and operating locations. These initiatives include the Creche Policy, Workplace Health and Safety Policy, Freedom of Association Policy, Equal Opportunity, Diversity & Inclusion Policy, parental leave, and adoption leave.

About Great Place To Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through its globally recognized Great Place To Work Certification™ and competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform allows leaders to capture, analyze, and understand the experience of every employee, comparing outcomes with data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.