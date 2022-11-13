Sunday, November 13, 2022
National

IIFT MBA IB Registration 2023-25 Ends Tomorrow; Know How to Fill Application Form at iift.nta.nic.in

NAME OF THE EVENTS 

IMPORTANT DATES 

IIFT 2023 registration start date

September 30, 2022

LAST DATE TO APPLY

November 14, 2022

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only

November 16 to 20, 2022

Downloading of Admit Cards

Will be announced later on NTA

IIFT exam date 2023

December 18, 2022 (Sunday)

Candidates will be given an opportunity of making changes, and corrections in their IIFT application form 2023 between November 16 to 20, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps to register yourself.

IIFT 2023 REGISTRATION: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL APPLICATION FORM

  • Visit the official website of IIFT NTA at iift.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration.”
  • The link will be available in the Candidate Activity section.
  • Enter all the required details.
  • Once registration is done, log in again with the system-generated id and password.
  • Fill up the application form.
  • Upload all the required documents. Provide the preferred IIFT exam centre.
  • Now, pay IIFT 2023 exam application fee.
  • Submit the application form and take a printout of the IIFT application form for future reference.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.





