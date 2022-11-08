IIM CAT 2022 Exam on Nov 27; Check Reporting Time, Admit Card, Preparation Tips Here

IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card at iimcat.ac.in: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore is all set to conduct the examination for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022.

IIM CAT 2022 Exam Date Latest Update: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore is all set to conduct the examination for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022. The examination will be held in a computer-based test(CBT) mode. The examination will have all three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation. The CAT 2022 examination will be held in three shifts of two hours duration. The IIM CAT 2022 hall ticket also has a self-declaration form that has to be filled up as part of the Covid-control measure.

IIM CAT 2022 EXAM PATTERN

According to the CAT 2022 examination pattern, the examination will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. Each section of the CAT examination is for 40 minutes to complete. Eligible Candidates will get 3 marks for each correct answer. It is to be noted that one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer/ response.

IIM CAT REGISTRATION 2022

IIM CAT Registration 2022: Check Important Details Here Organisation Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Examination Name Common Admission Test (CAT) Level Entrance Test Category Admit Card Status Yet to be released CAT Admit Card 2022 October 27, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date November 27, 2022 (Sunday) Sessions 3 sessions Exam Mode Online Duration 120 minutes (2 hours) CAT Result 2022 — Official Website iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2022 TEST CENTRE

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.

IIM CAT 2022 REPORTING TIME

Candidates are advised to report to the assigned examination centre at least one hour 30 minutes before the start of the examination.

IIM CAT 2022 ADMIT CARD

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore released the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on October 27, 2022. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket by visiting the official website.

CAT 2022 EXAM PREPARATION TIPS

It is extremely important to beat the stress and follow the best strategy to prepare for the entrance exam.

As the IIM CAT is a test of basic problem-solving understanding, candidates must be familiar with the fundamental concepts.

Mock tests are very important because they help students understand how to use time effectively in the CAT exam. Practice full-length sample papers or mock tests during the same time frame as that of the exam. This also assists candidates in completing the paper quickly and efficiently.

Candidates must identify and focus on their weak areas of the CAT syllabus. Continue to practice them until your doubts are cleared.

Students must perform well in all sections of the CAT examination in order to achieve a high overall percentile. Sectional percentile is also taken into account in merit preparation, so candidates should prepare thoroughly for all sections.

It is important that students get the right amount of sleep before the exam. Depriving oneself of sleep can result in fatigue and high-stress level with a drop in concentration level.

Each section of the paper has only 40 minutes to solve. Students need to manage their time well in order to complete more questions in less time.



