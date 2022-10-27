IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 Today at iimcat.ac.in; Know How to Download

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 Today at iimcat.ac.in: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore is all set to release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today October 27, 2022. All those candidates who have filled up and submitted the application form can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in. The examination will be held on November 27, 2022, in three sessions. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.Also Read – UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here

IIM CAT 2022 OFFICIAL WEBSITE

HOW TO DOWNLOAD IIM CAT ADMIT CARD 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

Go to the official website iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. Test cities will be mentioned in the CATwebsite and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.