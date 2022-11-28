IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 Expected Soon at iimcat.ac.in; Check Top Management Institutes As Per NIRF Ranking

IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 Release Date: Once released, candidates can download the IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT Answer Key 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore successfully conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) examination on November 27, 2022. The examination was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, in three sessions. The IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 for all different paper sets of all three sessions is expected soon.

As per media reports, the CAT answer key 2022 is expected by the first week of December 2022. However, the exam conducting body has not released any official date or time. Once released, candidates can download the IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. One can check the tentative dates and other details here.

IIM CAT 2022 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the answer key.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD IIM CAT ANSWER KEY 2022?

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIM CAT Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

WHEN WILL IIM RELEASE CAT RESULT 2022?

The CAT 2022 result is expected to be declared in the second week of January 2023. Please note that the dates mentioned above are tentative and candidates are advised to track the official website.

NIRF Ranking: Top MBA Institutes

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, here are the Top MBA Institutes in India.

NIRF Ranking 2022 Management – Top MBA Colleges in India

Name of the Institute NIRF Ranking 2022 MBA IIM Ahmedabad 1 IIM Bangalore 2 IIM Calcutta 3 IIT Delhi 4 IIM Kozhikode 5 IIM Lucknow 6 IIM Indore 7 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 8 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 9 IIT Madras 10 For more details, check the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).



