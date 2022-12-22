IIM CAT Result 2022 Declared On iimcat.ac.in; Check List Of Top 10 MBA Colleges

IIM CAT Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore declared the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) examination.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore successfully conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) examination on November 27, 2022. The CAT 2022 answer key and result are available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.
IIM CAT Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
- Click on the link ‘CAT Result 2022’
- Enter the user ID and password in the provided space.
- Select Login to check the result of CAT 2022.
- Download the CAT 2022 scorecard and keep it safe for future use.
Top 10 MBA Colleges In India
Here’s a list of top 10 MBA colleges in the country as per the NIRF 2022 ranking.
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
- XLRI – Xavier School of Management
- National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras