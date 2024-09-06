IIM Mumbai Unveils Plans for Rs. 800 Crore State-of-the-Art Facilities for Students and Innovation

On its Foundation Day, IIM Mumbai has announced an investment of INR 800 crores for its campus enhancement project. This significant investment will help towards modernizing and developing state-of-the-art facilities on the campus. The initiative comes on the heels of the institutes rapid ascent to the 6th position in national rankings within a year of its establishment.

Manoj Tiwari, Director – IIM Mumbai; Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, IIM Mumbai; Mr. G. Satheesh Reddy, President, The Aeronautical Society of India, Former Secretary DDRND, Chairman, DRDO and Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri

To mark Teachers Day, Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, of the Board of Governance, IIM Mumbai, and Founder and Chairman, of Allcargo Group, inaugurated the commencement of the new facilities, underscoring the institutes commitment to fostering innovation and excellence. Mr. Shetty emphasized the institutes dedication to providing students with an optimal environment for exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology.

IIM Mumbai proudly acknowledges the distinguished presence of Dr. Satheesh Reddy, President of the Aeronautical Society of India, Former Secretary of DDRND, Chairman, of DRDO, and Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, who played a significant role in the inauguration of IIM Mumbai’s INR 800 crore campus enhancement project. Dr. Reddy, known for his groundbreaking contributions to India’s defence sector, attended the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, where he laid the foundation stone for the new development phase of the campus. IIM Mumbai is honored to have Dr. Reddys support and is excited about the new opportunities this project will create for students and researchers alike. His contribution to the event exemplifies the institute’s commitment to bridging the gap between academia and real-world technological advancements.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Board of Governance, IIM Mumbai and Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group said, “This occasion will go down in the history of IIM Mumbai as a key milestone which marks the journey of this premier institute towards becoming one of the best B-schools in the world. The initiative to upgrade the campus is a part of our goal to develop a 21st-century infrastructure capable of exceeding global standards. Thanks to the prestigious IIM tag and the strategic location of the campus in Mumbai, the institute has started attracting faculty and students across the world. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, excellent faculty, and best-in-class pedagogy, IIM Mumbai will emerge as the best management institute in the world, producing the best in quality leadership and entrepreneurship.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The forthcoming facilities will include the sprawling net zero campus of the future with world-class residential accommodation for faculty & students, startup ecosystem development, Management Development Programs, and a large auditorium. Additionally, the facility will include an Innovation Center focused on banking, finance, and fintech, an AI-based research hub, and a state-of-the-art library connecting students with global resources. The campus will host a prominent Management Training Center, offering certification courses and serving as a focal point for industry leaders.

Formerly known as NITIE, IIM Mumbai has a strong legacy in industrial and engineering education. Since its transition to an IIM, the institutes climb to 6th position this year in national rankings underscores the benefits of this change. Situated in Indias financial hub, IIM Mumbai is a significant development for the mega city.

Prof. Manoj K Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, shared insights into the institutes future direction, highlighting the introduction of new courses benefitting students and professionals. He also mentioned multiple partnerships with Indian and international communities, aimed at enriching the mission of knowledge sharing and global engagement.

Established in 1963 as NITIE, this institution has become a cornerstone of management education in India. A 65-acre campus surrounded by scenic landscapes with lakes on three sides, the institute hosts more than 1,200 students and is ranked among Indias top B-schools. The leadership of Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of IIM Mumbais Board of Governors, and Prof. Manoj K Tiwari, Director, has been instrumental in advancing Logistics and Supply Chain Management and supporting the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. Known for its industry-aligned educational programs, IIM Mumbai contributes to national policies, reflecting the vision of Naya Bharat.

“We are confident that this project will continue to receive strong support from leading companies through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. It is poised to set new benchmarks in educational infrastructure, fully aligning with IIM Mumbais vision of becoming a global leader in innovation and sustainable development. This effort underscores the respected role of Indian leadership in driving progress within the country and on the world stage,” Added Mr Shetty.

About Indian Institute of Management Mumbai(IIM)

Formerly known as NITIE, Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), established by the Government of India in 1963 in the financial capital of the country, has been consistently ranking among the top B-schools in India. With around 1,200 students across various programs, IIM Mumbai is a leader in management education in the country and ranked 6th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024 among Management institutes across India. IIM Mumbai is committed to creating skilled professionals in diverse functional areas like Operations Management, Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Project Management, HR, Information Technology, and Sustainability Management.

For more information, please visit: iimmumbai.ac.in.