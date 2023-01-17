Home

News

India

IIM Ranchi Student Found Hanging With Hands Tied In Hostel Room, Probe Underway

Soon after getting information, police officials reached the campus as an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death.

Identified as Shivam Pandeym the student hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and was studying Business Analytics at IIM Ranchi.

Ranchi: A student at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Ranchi, was on Tuesday found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on the fifth floor. The student was with found hanging with both his hands tied and has been identified as Shivam Pandey from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. He studied Business Analytics at IIM Ranchi.

The incident came to limelight when other students of the hostel were knocking repeatedly on Shivam’s door last night. When they received no response, they peered through a window and found Shivam hanging. The hostel students then reported the matter to the police by 2 AM.

Soon after getting information, police officials reached the campus as an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death.

“All the students are on edge since hearing about the news,” stated an IIM Ranchi student.

As the post-mortem was underway at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS), Ranchi, a preliminary investigation leads the police to believe that Shivam committed suicide.

Police said they are investigating the matter and considering all perspectives, including murder and suicide. However, they added that they could move ahead only with the help of post-mortem reports.



