IIT Guwahati Faculty Member Found Dead at His Official Residence, Suicide Suspected

Guwahati: A faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati) was found dead at his official residence on Friday evening. According to police, the body of Sameer Kamal, 47, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room after police broke the door following information from the IITG authorities.

The deceased was a faculty in the Mathematics Department. According to reports, Kamal was the son of Ismatullah Ansari, a resident of Paschim Vihar in New Delhi.

As per the local police, on Friday evening, they received information from the IIT that a foul smell was coming out from a locked faculty Quarter D 022.

“Later the door was opened in the presence of Magistrate, Officer-in-Charge of North Guwahati police station, In-charge Amingaon outpost,” Kamrup district Hitesh Ch. Roy added.

IIT Guwahati has also issued a statement: “The institute is trying to establish contact with the family of the deceased. IIT Guwahati expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief. We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter.”



