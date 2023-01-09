IIT JAM 2023 Exam on Feb 12; Check Admit Card Release Date, Paper Pattern Here

IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Date: Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

JAM 2023 scores likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

IIT JAM 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12, 2023. JAM 2023 Examination will be conducted in SEVEN subjects, also referred to as Test Papers; Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The medium for all the Test Papers is English only.

JAM 2023 Examination for all the Test Papers will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) where the candidates will be shown the questions in a random sequence on a computer screen. The JAM Admit card was scheduled to release today, January 9. However, it got postponed. Now, the hall tickets will be issued on January 14.

IIT JAM 2023 Paper Pattern

For all the seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours.

The medium for all the Test Papers will be English only.

Candidates can appear for either ONE or TWO test papers.

There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C.

All sections are compulsory. As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023: Check Details Here

Examination Date Session Test Papers and Codes February 12, 2023 (Sunday) Forenoon (FN)

9.30 am to 12.30 pm Afternoon (AN)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm Chemistry (CY)

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA) Biotechnology (BT)

Economics (EN)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

How to Download IIT JAM Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry their Admit Card and Original Valid Photo- Identity Proof to the examination hall.

Details Mentioned on IIT JAM Admit Card 2023?

Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Photograph of the Candidate

Signature of the Candidate

Name(s) and Code(s) of the Test Paper(s) applied

Name and Address of the Test Centre allotted

JAM 2023 Scores to be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET. For more details, check the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.



