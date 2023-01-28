National

IIT-Madras to host G20 Education working group meet

The Tamil Nadu government’s skill development programme aimed at engineering graduates and arts and science graduates, ‘Naan Mudalvan’, will be showcased during the seminar.

Chennai: The G20 Education working group meeting will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras campus on February 1 and 2. Thirteen G20 member countries and guest countries would be attending the seminar. The programme would be held at the research park in IIT -Madras. As a curtain raiser to the event, a seminar on the ‘Role of Digital Technology In Education’ will be held on January 31.

The Tamil Nadu government’s skill development programme aimed at engineering graduates and arts and science graduates, ‘Naan Mudalvan’, will be showcased during the seminar. The meeting will focus on tech-enabled learning to be more inclusive as well as qualitative and collaborative at every level. The seminar will also ensure foundational literacy and numeracy in the context of blended learning.

There will be three sessions of panel discussions during the seminar. The meeting also aims to build a skilling ecosystem as well as to realise the creative potential of each learner as stated in the National Educational Policy 2020. The delegates will be taken on a trip to Mammalapuram as part of the heritage site tour on February 1.




Published Date: January 28, 2023 10:11 PM IST



Updated Date: January 28, 2023 11:02 PM IST





